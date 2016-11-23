New enterprise advisor to coach pupils at Leamington school

A Leamington business owner has taken up a new post as enterprise advisor at Campion School.

Sarah Windrum, who co-founded technology business the Emerald Group in 2009, has taken on the role after being approached by the school’s careers advisor Michael Wilson.

She said: “I have attended careers days at Campion for the past two years and I have always been hugely impressed at the entrepreneurial mind-set of the students, so I jumped at the opportunity to work more closely with such a forward-thinking school.”

Michael said: “We wanted Sarah to work with us as our enterprise advisor because of her links with local businesses and also her ability to think creatively and harness new ideas. We are very excited about the opportunities our students will gain by building links through her and her contacts.”

The Emerald Group works to improve the IT infrastructure and processes of both local businesses and national brands.

Sarah is also a board director at the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), which helps to fund the Enterprise Advisor programme in conjunction with the Coventry and Warwickshire LEP Growth Hub and the Careers and Enterprise Company.

Dave Lennox, who co-ordinates the Enterprise Advisor Network for the region, said: “We now have 18 enterprise advisors in 21 schools and colleges and we anticipate this will shortly increase to 25. We are also encouraging those businesses who can’t make the enterprise advisor commitment to work with schools to promote careers in their sector.”

Sarah added: “I want to employ entrepreneurial young people because they bring new ideas on how to maximise productivity and minimise costs. They are the future for all industry.”

For details on the Enterprise Advisor programme, email david.lennox@cwgrowthhub.co.uk