New bench commemorating past Kenilworth mayors unveiled in Kenilworth Castle grounds

A new bench commemorating former Kenilworth mayors was unveiled at a ceremony yesterday (Wednesday July 12) in the grounds of Kenilworth Castle.

Current mayor Cllr Kate Dickson unveiled the bench along with its designer, Leamington College furniture crafts student Matt Brown.

The bench is a replacement for an older memorial bench, which was unsafe and drab.

Cllr Dickson said: “It has been a pleasure for the town council to work with a local young craftsman.

“We are now able to replace the old unsafe memorial bench with this beautiful seat which suits the heritage setting perfectly.”

The bench will serve as a memorial for Kenilworth mayors who have passed away.

Kenilworth Town Council have also launched a photo competition relating to the bench.

Anyone who takes the best photo of the bench in action over the summer, and uploads it onto social media site Instagram using the tag @KenilworthWeb, will be awarded a prize by the mayor.