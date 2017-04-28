New affordable housing development in Leamington officially opened

A new affordable housing development in Leamington has officially opened.

The new development, which is called Union Park, is a £29 million development of 147 affordable family homes on the former Soans’ motor dealership site in Sydenham.

Chris White, MP for Warwick and Leamington, officially opened the new homes with developer Orbit and Coventry-based Deeley Construction.

So far more than 300 people have registered their interest in the canal-side homes.

Once complete, the development will offer a range of new housing options for local people, including 55 homes for sale, 39 for shared ownership and 53 for affordable rent.

Chris White MP said: “I was pleased to join the official opening of Union Park and welcome the building of good quality affordable homes in Leamington.

“It was particularly impressive to see such an efficient use of a brownfield site.”

Finalising the build of three more homes at Union Park marks a milestone for Orbit, who has now delivered 6,000 new homes since April 2013.

Chris Jones, development director at housing association Orbit, said: “Union Park is a unique development in Leamington, providing more housing options and quality homes to meet people’s needs and aspirations.

“These homes bring us half way to our target of delivering 12,000 new homes across the midlands, east and south by 2020. This fantastic achievement highlights the acceleration of our sector-leading development programme as well as the hard work of our teams across the country.”

The development offers a selection of two and three bedroom houses as well as one and two bedroom apartments.

Union Park is due to be completed in spring 2018.