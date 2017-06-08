New acts announced for Kenilworth Arts Festival

Six new artists performing and speaking at this year’s Kenilworth Arts Festival have now been revealed.

Musicians added to the lineup include the frontman of indie-folk group Stornoway Brian Briggs, singer-songwriter Siobhan Wilson, Glastonbury Emerging Talent finalist Hattie Whitehead, and Birmingham-based string quartet The Froe.

Alys Fowler

They will be joined by journalist Alys Fowler and poet Paul Henry.

A statement on the festival’s Facebook page said: “We’re really thrilled with how the 2017 programme is shaping up, and there’s even more to come.”

These new names will join the already confirmed Kit de Waal, Sarah Moss, Alex Clark, John Smith, Gwylim Simcox and Will Ashon at the festival.

The week-long festival runs from September 17 to September 23 and will see musicians and writers perform and speak at various venues in Kenilworth.

It will feature headline events, which will showcase the best artists, fringe events which will focus more on local talent, and the free open-air event ‘Fiesta’ which opens the festival and will be held in Abbey Fields.

Fiesta will incorporate live music, theatre, local arts and crafts and interactive activities for all age groups. Already confirmed to take part are London five-piece band Treetop Flyers and Welsh singer Kizzy Crawford.

Tickets for each event, apart from the free Fiesta, are sold separately and can be bought here.

All headline events are capped at £12 per ticket, and fringe events are either free or between £4 and £6.