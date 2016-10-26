New activity stations in Abbey Fields to be officially opened

Three new outdoor activity stations in Abbey Fields are set to be officially opened in a ceremony on Thursday October 27.

The two activity stations by the tennis courts are for chin-ups and for sit-ups, and the third station by the lake is for press-ups.

Station for performing sit-ups on, also by the tennis courts

The three can be completed in a circuit as part of a trail or can be used more casually.

The stations were installed at the start of October after first being proposed by a Friends of Abbey Fields member two years ago.

Other members agreed to the idea, and the district council, who own the land, gave it the go-ahead. Approval also had to be sought from Historic England.

The Friends funded the entire cost of the stations, which totalled around £6,500.

Friends of Abbey Fields chairman Keith Rockett said: “We thought the stations might be useful for those who like to train in Abbey Fields and for those who wanted to improve their well-being.

“We conducted an informal survey of people who were jogging about in Abbey Fields if they would use them.

“Those who were more serious about training said they probably wouldn’t because they already had a training programme, but some of those who training just for fun said they’d give them a go.

“We couldn’t make them too complicated or obtrusive because Historic England wouldn’t approve them and we had to fund the project ourselves.”

Mayor of Kenilworth Cllr Richard Davies, chair of Warwick District Council Cllr Jane Knight and chairman of Friends of Abbey Fields Keith Rockett will be among those in attending.