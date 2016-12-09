New A46 link road at Stoneleigh to ease HS2 traffic formally approved

A new ‘link road’ off the A46 at Stoneleigh which could help ease traffic during HS2’s construction has been formally approved by Warwickshire County Council.

The road’s construction will be separated into three phases over the next 10 years.

The council’s cabinet approved the road yesterday (Thursday December 8), and will work with Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council to get the road built.

Phase one would see a gyratory built at the Stoneleigh junction, a new roundabout on the west side of Stoneleigh Road, and a bridge between Dalehouse Lane and Stoneleigh Road.

This phase should be finished by mid-2019 before the bulk of HS2 traffic arrives, and will hopefully ease congestion.

Phase two will improve links to Warwick University by building new road linking the A46 at Stoneleigh with Westwood Heath via the A429 Kenilworth Road.

It also aims to reduce the inappropriate use of minor roads such as Crackley Lane for traffic wishing to access the University and surrounding area.

The Department for Transport has granted the council £1.25 million to help complete Phase two after a successful bid.

Finally, phase three would aim to link phase two’s road with either the A45 or the A452 towards Solihull.

Cllr Peter Butlin, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The A46 Link Road is a very exciting scheme both for Warwickshire and the wider sub-region.

“Coventry and Warwickshire has the fastest growing economy within the West Midlands. Infrastructure investment is needed in key corridors such as the A45 and A46 to provide the conditions for businesses to continue to invest in the area.

“An efficient transport network with sufficient capacity and resilience is key to maintaining and supporting future growth, and this is exactly what the A46 Link Road scheme aims to deliver.”

Cllr Philip Johnson, chair of the communities overview and scrutiny committee, added: “The scheme will ensure that the sub-region and its economy continues to benefit from a high quality transport network which supports access to jobs, improved business to business connectivity and sustainable housing and employment growth.”