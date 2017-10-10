New 20mph speed limit planned for Kenilworth road

A new 20mph speed limit could be coming to a Kenilworth road, Warwickshire County Council has said.

Forrest Road, which links Abbey Hill with Castle Road and Borrowell Lane, currently has a 30mph limit.

But the council claim a new 20mph limit on Forrest Road will ‘help improve the environment for residents, pedestrians and cyclists.’

Any objections to the new limit must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made by Friday October 20. They should be addressed to Philip Salter, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or philipsalter@warwickshire.gov.uk