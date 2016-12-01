NatWest in Kenilworth will permanently close next year

Kenilworth’s NatWest branch in Warwick Road is due to permanently close next year, the bank has announced.

The branch will shut on Tuesday June 13. NatWest has said this is due to a lack of customers making transactions in person, instead opting to use mobile or online banking.

The nearest branch will be four miles away in Leamington once Kenilworth’s closes. Kenilworth’s NatWest ATM will stay.

Customers will still be able to pay money in, take money out and check their balance at Post Offices in the town. Business customers will also be able to get coins from Post Offices.

A spokesman for NatWest said: “We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable and regular branch customers.

“We have listened closely to feedback from local communities and have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months. This has been done in order to ensure our customers have time to consider the right banking options for them.

“We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services.”

“As part of this, we have created a new role - our Community Banker - who will serve the local area, providing customers with personal assistance and support accessing the right banking options for their needs, as well as help with achieving their financial plans and goals.

“We know that not all of our customers are comfortable and familiar with using online or mobile banking, so we have created a new specialist taskforce of Digital Experts who will be dedicated to supporting our customers with training and support with digital skills.”

NatWest’s branch in Warwick will also close on May 30.