Nadia was a princess for day in Leamington and Warwick thanks to Rays of Sunshine charity

Dreams came true for a seriously-ill little girl who visited Leamington and Warwick to have her wishes granted over the weekend.

Thanks to the charity Rays of Sunshine three-year-old Nadia Bartnik from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, got to be a princess for the day when she was treated to a ‘Royal Makeover’ including hair-styling and a manicure at the Raspberry salon in Augusta Place.

Nadia Bartnik meets Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

She then enjoyed an exclusive ride around Leamington on a unicorn.

Following her magical ride, Nadia and her family were taken to Warwick Castle, where they were treated to a private tour of the castle and an overnight stay in the Rose Tower Suite in the 14th century Caesar’s Tower.

In addition to this, Nadia had a suprise visit from two of Disney’s most famous Princesses, Anna and Elsa from the 2013 film Frozen.

They shared a special princess tea with Nadia and read her bedtime stories before heading home to look after Olaf.

Nadia’s mother Ewa said: “Thank you to Rays of Sunshine for a magical weekend.

“We all had an amazing time, especially Nadia who was one happy princess.

“We’d also like to say a massive thank-you to everyone who helped this weekend and made it all so special.

“We went home with big smiles on our faces.”

Nadia has acute promyelocytic leukaemia, a rare cancer of the white blood cells which has resulted in her needing Chemotherapy and she continues to take Steroids.

Due to her Chemotherapy, Nadia has a very low immune system which restricts her from taking part in the typical activities of children her age as she is at high risk of infection.

Despite what she has been through, Nadia has been described as a happy and caring little girl who never complains about her regular hospital visits.

Being a princess for a day was her greatest wish.

Rays of Sunshine brightens up the lives of seriously ill children in the UK aged three to 18 years old by granting wishes, granting hospital ward wishes and organising outings and large scale events for seriously ill children, including The Rays of Sunshine Concert.

In 2009, Rays of Sunshine made Hatton Park girl Molly Ollerenshaw’s dreams come true.

Molly, then six, was terminally ill with Wilms’ Tumour But Rays of Sunshine gave

the youngster and her family areason to smile when they organised a VIP photo shoot for her at the headquarters of the Mini Boden clothing brand in London.

Molly died aged eight in 2011 but her memory lives on through the charity Molly Olly’s Wishes, which has now raised more than £1 million.

For more information about Rays of Sunshine or to apply for a wish to be granted, visit www.raysofsunshine.org.uk