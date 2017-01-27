Myton School pays tribute to pupil Kieran Long through memorial concert

Kieran Long’s passion for music was remembered at a special concert held in tribute to him at Myton School yesterday (Thursday).

Pupils and staff member Jim Russell performed various songs at the Lower School Hall last Thursday.

Anaik Dhut, Callum Hanson, James Fisk and Ben Henderson perform Pumped Up Kicks by Foster The People.

Kieran was 15 when he died as the result of a road traffic collision in Leamington almost a year ago.

Those who took the stage paid tribute to him through some of his favourite songs including David Bowie’s Star Man, Pumped Up Kicks by Foster The People and Chocolate Jesus by Tom Waits, which were played in front of a large audience including Kieran’s parents Angela and John.

Mr Long said: “It was brilliant to see such talented young people being able to put their emotions out there and to show people what they are going through, it takes an awful lot to do that.

“It means so much to us to see how much Kieran was loved and cared for and that he was the good lad we knew him as.

Myton member of staff Mr Russell performed Chocolate Jesus by Tom Waits. Kieran was a big fan of Waits and would often talk to Mr Russell about this.

“This has given us great strength and from day one the support shown to us by the whole Leamington community has been great.

“For something so bad to have happened such a positive thing has come out of it.”

The pupils also showcased their talent by performing This Flight, a single written by Kieran’s friends Beant Dhillon, Anaik Dhut and Callum Hansen which describes their feelings of loss.

Sales of the single are raising money for Edward’s Trust, which has been supporting Kieran’s family, and Myton’s music department,

Lelia O'Hara and Abbie Evason perform at the memorial concert.

Jordan Whitworth, the head of Greville House at the school, said: “I was incredibly humbled by the maturity and sensitivity shown by all students who attended the concert. “It was a lovely space to be able to remember and celebrate Kieran’s life and a really fitting tribute to his passion for music.”

A second memorial concert, which will also raise money for the two causes, will be held at St Patrick’s Irish Club in Leamington on Friday February 17 from 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Johnny Seven and Spakulele will be the headline bands playing and Kieran’s classmates will also perform.

There will also be Irish dancers and Indian drummers.

Anaik Dhut sings at the memorial concert for Kieran Long

Tickets cost £5 for adults or £3 for under-18s and can be paid for on the door.

Kieran died after he was hit by a car on Old Warwick Road near Morrisons supermarket last February.

A message from his family in the memorial concert’s program said: “We would like to thank all the staff at Myton and all of Kieran’s friends for being here today and putting on this memorial concert in his honour.

“The love and respect that you have shown Kieran and the support that you have given us has been amazing and has kept us going through what has been the most difficult time for us.

“The pain of losing Kieran will always be with us and with everyone who loved him, but in sharing positive times like this we can all gain strength.

“We should all remember the good times that we had with him and the laughter we shared and in those memories he will always be with us.”

Beant Dhillon, Henna Kalsi and Callum Hansen perform Outside - a song written by Beant and Kieran.

Edwards’ Trust supports children and families who are facing loss and surviving bereavement.

For more information visit the charity’s website.

edwardstrust.org.uk

