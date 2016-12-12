Myton Hospice volunteers whose daughter was cared for at Warwick site encourage support for Trees of Light campaign

Bereaved parents who volunteer at the Myton Hospices’ Warwick site where their daughter spent her final days are encouraging people to support the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa’s fundraising campaign for the charity.

Mick and Geraldine Barrott’s daughter Sarah was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of 15.

Over the next six years, Sarah received chemotherapy treatment and a bone marrow transplant to treat her condition. Despite the effects of her illness, Sarah remained the caring, optimistic and loving person she had always been.

Sadly, during her treatment Sarah suffered a stroke which lead to her being admitted to Heathcote Rehabilitation Hospital in Whitnash.

Sarah was tall for her age and this, combined with Sarah’s reduced mobility, made it difficult for Geraldine to cope with caring for Sarah at home. Although Geraldine and Mick tried making alterations to their home, such as moving Sarah’s bed downstairs, local healthcare providers suggested that Sarah seek support from Myton. Shortly after, Sarah was referred to Warwick Myton Hospice.

Sarah’s family visited her every day at Myton and felt at ease knowing she was receiving the best possible care for her needs.

Geraldine said, ‘Coming to the hospice was better for all of us, especially Sarah. Not only were they able to provide her with the constant care and support she needed but they also provided a more relaxing environment for the final weeks of her life.’

Sarah died on June 19 1999.

After Sarah’s death, Geraldine and Mick attended group bereavement sessions at Myton.

The couple wanted to give back to Myton by volunteering for the hospice

The lights on the Whitnash tree and the Leamington tree, outside the town hall, shine throughout the festive period in memory of absent or deceased loved ones.

Their names are also displayed on lists at the town hall and in Royal Priors mall, in the porch of St Margaret’s church and in the library at Whitnash.

Donations to the Trees of Light can be made using the adjacent cut-out form, or through the brochures available at Leamington Town Hall, the Royal Priors, Whitnash church, in shops and both town’s libraries or online at www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight