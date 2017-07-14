Mystery of the missing signs for Warwick Beer Festival

Organisers of a major charity fundraising festival in Warwick could be hundreds of pounds out of pocket after several of their expensive advertising signs and banners placed around the town have gone missing.

When members of the Beer, Cider and Music Festival committee from Warwick Court Leet went out to take the signs down in advance of the judging for Heart of England in Bloom competition on Monday (July 10), they found that 20 of 21 advertising boards dotted around the town to advertise the festival had either been removed or stolen.

Also, banners from outside the Globe and the Antelope pubs were also taken.

The boards and banners are used year in year out and have been designed to allow the dates to be pasted over each year and the cost of replacing them would be about £1,000.

Committee member Gillian Fletcher said: “We have explored every avenue including asking contractors if they have taken them down by mistake, but to no avail.

“Everyone in the town including the pubs are all supportive of the event because it raises money for good causes and brings a lot of people into Warwick and when the event ends they go on to other places to continue drinking or for something to eat.

“If anyone can help us then we want them to get in touch.”

The event takes place at Warwick Racecourse on Friday July 21 from 4pm to 10pm and Saturday July 22 from noon until all the beer and cider runs dry. Admission is £5.

If you can help to locate the signs call 07979 801383.