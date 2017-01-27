Multi-million Leamington and Warwick leisure centre revamps are underway as management deal gets closer

Plans to have Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre managed by a private company will soon be finalised.

Warwick District Council has this week reported that it is in the final stages of procuring an external operator to manage its leisure centres.

A CGI of Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre after the revamp.

The new contract is scheduled to start this summer.

Work is currently underway on the £14.5 million refurbishment programme at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick and Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington.

Although the swimming pools at both leisure centres are currently closed the sports hall and gym at St Nicholas Park remain open.

Alternative facilities for pool, gym and group exercise class customers are listed on the council’s website.

Cllr Michael Coker, portfolio holder for Culture at Warwick District Council, said: “Work has now started at both leisure centres and I’m pleased to say things are progressing well. We appreciate that closing both swimming pools at the same time has caused inconvenience, but it means we can complete the works much quicker and reopen brand new, state of the art facilities by the end of the year.”

Newbold Comyn will be closed completely for 22 weeks with the new gym reopening in the summer and the new sports hall opening by the end of the year.

The leisure centre will receive a brand new extension which will house three new fitness studios, a new climbing wall and a new sports hall.

Plans also include a new 100-station gym, new changing rooms, entrance, reception and café area.

Works to St Nicholas Park pool and the remaining site are due to be completed by the end of the year.

It is being extended to house a new 80-station gym and two new fitness studios.

The swimming pool changing rooms will be completely replaced alongside various refurbishments to the pool and sports hall.

Also planned is a new entrance and reception area.