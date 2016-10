A serious accident lead to West Street in Warwick being closed this morning causing traffic problems in the town.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene and landed on the nearby cricket pitch, according to reports.

According to an eyewitness a motorcyclist hit a car and a van sustaining a compound fracture to his leg.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The road has now reopened.