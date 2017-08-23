More than 40 sites in Warwick District to take part in heritage open days

Several buildings and sites in Warwickshire normally closed to the public will be opening their doors next month for the annual free Heritage Open Days.
Now in its 23rd year the organisers of the Warwick District event are delighted that more than forty venues will be taking part, many of which can only been seen by the public during this weekend.
The Lord Leycester Hospital on High Street in Warwick will be participating for the first time this year with free admission on Sunday 10 September.
This will give visitors the opportunity to see a legacy of almost 450 years of history.
Volunteers have also organised a number of special Heritage Open Day events including a World War I walk around Kenilworth with a re-enactor telling the stories of the town’s servicemen who fought in the Great War, showing the homes where they lived and the buildings that were put to war-time use.
The Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Alan Boad, said: “The Lord Leycester Hospital and World War I walk are just two of host of hidden treasures waiting to be discovered during the Heritage Open Day weekend.
“This is a great opportunity for everyone to get out and about and see what our district has to offer and it’s all for free.
“I would like to thank the many volunteers who work so hard to make this very special event possible.”
A booklet listing all the venues taking part is available from libraries and visitor information centres.
For further information on the event go to: www.heritageopendays.org.uk
Here is the full list of what will be open for the Heritage Open Days:
LEAMINGTON:
All Saints Church
Brunswick Street Cemetery guided walk
Foundry Wood
Holy Trinity Church
Leamington Real Tennis Club
Leamington Society walk
Leamington Spa Station and Garden
Lillington guided walk
Polish Catholic Mission
St Mark’s Church
St Mary’s Church, Cubbington
St Mary’s Church
St Peter Apostle Church
Shree Krishna Mandir
South Lodge, Jephson Gardens
Tours of the historic Royal Pump Rooms
WARWICK:
Alderson House
Court House
Guy’s Cliffe Masonic Rooms
Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden
Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: Behind the scenes at the archives
Hill Close Gardens
Lord Leycester Hospital
St Mary’s Church, Bell Ringing Chamber
St Nicholas Church
St Pauls Church
Warwick Walk
KENILWORTH:
Kenilworth Abbey Barn, Museum and Heritage Centre
Kenilworth Abbey Ruins, guided tour
St Barnabas Church
The Parish Church of St Nicholas
World War One Walk, Kenilworth
RURAL AREAS:
All Saint’s Church, Sherbourne
Baddesley Clinton House
Bagot’s Castle
Chesterton Windmill
Packwood House
St Anne’s Catholic Church, Wappenbury
St Chad’s Church, Bishop’s Tachbrook
St John the Baptist Church, Baginton
St John the Baptist Church, Wasperton
St Margaret’s Church, Hunningham
St Peter’s Church, Barford
Stoneleigh Church, St Mary the Virgin
