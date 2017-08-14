More than 100 relatives of Warwickshire couple meet in huge family reunion

Have your say

More than 100 descendants of a Warwickshire couple all got together in a long-awaited family reunion last week.

Relatives of Mr Edwin Lewis Lane and Mrs Anne Elizabeth Lane, who lived at Mill Cottage, Preston Bagot, gathered at The Riverside in Stratford for the reunion on Friday August 11.

The couple had 10 children and 28 grandchildren. The guests included most of these 28 cousins, their partners and families.

Many had travelled quite far to be there, with some travelling from as far away as Germany and Spain.

One of the Lane’s surviving daughters, Thelma, who lives in Warwick, cut a special celebration cake at the reunion.

Months of organising and preparation by two cousins, Derek Gruszeckyj and Keith Lane, made it all possible.

Derek said: “It was the first time ever that all relatives had gathered together in one place.

“It was a fantastic, emotional, busy and fun night, with lots of catching up, dancing and laughter.

“I want to give a big thanks to The Riverside for their superb catering and attentive service, and all their help in making the occasion a great one.”