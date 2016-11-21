More nominations needed for next year’s Worthies

More nominations are needed for next year’s Worthies awards, organisers have said.

Nominations are especially needed for Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Sports Team of the Year.

Visit kenilworthchamber.co.uk to fill in the nomination form.

The other categories are as follows: Business of the Year (Turnover over £100k), Small Business of the Year (Turnover under £100k), Business Person of the Year, Pub of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Organisation of the Year.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at the Woodside Hotel in May.