More Kenilworth burglaries reported this week

Kenilworth residents are being advised to stay vigilant after two burglaries took place in the town this week.

The first took place on Monday January 30. Offenders entered the insecure rear garden of a home in Waverley Road and stole a black racing bike from an insecure shed.

And the second happened on Wednesday February 1. Burglars entered the rear garden of a house in Lower Ladyes Hill and smashed the rear patio door with a slab.

Once inside the house, the offenders carried out an untidy search of all the rooms before making off with household items, jewellery and iPods.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.