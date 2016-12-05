Minister Nick Gibb is shown how much Campion School has improved

Campion School welcomed Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb MP to today (Monday).

Mr Gibb had been invited to Campion by Warwick and Leamington MP Chris White to show how much the school has improved in recent years with increasing numbers of students attending university.

Mr Gibb spent time with two pupils, pictured, Indigo Hancock in Year 8 and George Rudd in Year 7, both are school ambassadors and have responsibilities representing the school.

He also spent time with Headteacher Jassa Panesar discussing the successes of the school and their high aspirations.

He was keen to hear Mr Panesar’s views on education policy and the challenges that young people face to fulfil their full potential.

Mr Panesar said, ‘It was a pleasure to meet Mr Gibb and the pupils were delighted to talk to him about how much they love their school.

“It’s exciting to see our school and its successes being celebrated.”