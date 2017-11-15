Millennium Balti in Leamington wins award for being best in county

Millennium Balti in Leamington has won an award as the best Indian restaurant in Warwickshire at the Asian Curry Awards 2017.

The ceremony took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair, London, on Sunday.

Mohammed Abdul, the owner of the curry house in Bath Street, said: “We have won multiple awards this year. We are continuously improving and will continue to do so. “We four brothers have worked extremely hard, our commitment and dedication and passion has brought us this far.

“We want to give special thanks to all our customers.

“Without them Millennium Balti would not be what it is.”