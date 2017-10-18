Microbrewery gets the drinks in to celebrate 80 years of manufacturing for Thwaites in Cubbington

Dumper truck manufacturer Thwaites has been congratulated on its 80th year of operating in Cubbington by another long-standing and successful company in the village.

Members of staff at the 60-acre factory site in Welsh Road were presented with a commemorative gift pack containing two real ales and a specially designed pint glass courtesy of the Warwickshire Beer Co.

An aerial photograph of the Thwaites factory in Cubbington.

It was the microbrewery’s way of saying ‘well done’ to Thwaites for reaching the impressive milestone.

Ian Brown, Thwaites’ managing director who has been with the company for 28 years, said: “Our dumper trucks are now on building sites across the UK and throughout the world.

“We have a lot of heritage and consistency in our business and a lot of passionate people who work for us and enjoy working here and I think that comes through in terms of the product and the quality that we produce.

“So we’re a really good local employer, with an excellent product which is used throughout the construction industry.

“Dumpers on their own don’t do anything, but they work alongside an excavator and the more houses that are built the more of both are sold and, of course, the UK market is in good health.”

The Warwickshire Beer Co. has been running in Cubbington for almost 20 years.

Jerry Lewitt, co-owner of the brewery with his business partner Graham Soden , said: “ We’re delighted to help Thwaites commemorate this milestone.

“I’ve lived in Cubbington virtually all my life and alot of our customers work at Thwaites and there are families who still live in the village whose members used to work here.

“My brother was one of the guys who spray painted the dumpers and he remembered getting free milk from the nearby farms.”

Thwaites’ history stretches back to 1937 when it was founded as an agricultural engineering company by Basil Thwaites, from the famous Yorkshire brewing family.

The company has been at the forefront of dumper design ever since.

Over the years the company has built a wide range of machinery for various jobs.

The company currently employes about 240 people with several living nearby including Cubbington.

The roles within the company’s workforce range from welders, spray painters, engineers, designers, fabricators through to its production line and support team.

www.thwaitesdumpers.co.uk