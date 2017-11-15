Mental health services in Warwickshire 'require improvement'

An NHS provider of mental health services across Coventry and Warwickshire requires improvement, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has ruled.

The report, published this month, gives Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust an overall ‘requires improvement rating’ - the same rating given to the trust last year.

Long waiting times for children and young people to access treatment for mental health problems, not providing staff with specialist training to undertake their role on all wards for older people and staff not monitoring patients’ physical and mental health sufficiently to reduce risk were among the problems listed by the report.

The report states: “The trust had not made the necessary improvements from the previous inspection to change our rating.”

Adding: “The trust had not completed its works programme to reduce ligature risks on acute mental health wards.”

The trust was rated “good” for the caring category.

The report states: “Staff working across the trust were kind, caring and respectful.

“We saw some services that went above and beyond to meet patient and carer needs. Patients and carers feedback was positive and highlighted the staff as a caring group.”

Simon Gilby, trust chief executive, described the rating as a “great disappointment” to the trust board and staff.

He said the report highlights improvements made - with more services rated “good” than in the previous report.

He said: “Our Friends and Family Test results show that 95 per cent of patients and their families said they would recommend the trust as a place to receive care and treatment.”

The report comes after data obtained by the Advertiser revealed referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in Coventry and Warwickshire increased from 4,452 in 2012-13 to 7,323 in 2016-17.

Tracey Wrench, director of operations for Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, previously said: “The position in Coventry and Warwickshire is part of a worrying increase in demand for mental health and emotional wellbeing services for children and young people nationwide.

“However, we are working hard alongside other organisations across the area to meet this steep increase in demand for care.”



