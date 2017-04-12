Mayor-elect encouraging Kenilworth to host street parties in memory of Jo Cox

Kenilworth’s mayor-elect is encouraging the town’s residents to organise street parties this summer to commemorate a year since the murder of MP Jo Cox.

Cllr Kate Dickson, who will be mayor by the time of country-wide ‘The Great Get Together’ on Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18, said the parties would be a great way to foster community spirit in the town.

She said she would be happy to attend as many as she could during that weekend.

She added: “It’s a great opportunity for groups to get together, and its poignant that this is marking the death of Jo Cox.

“It’s really important for me as a person and for me as a member of the community - the legacy of something that was horrible needs to be turned into something positive.”

The Government has written to local authorities all over the country asking them to make it as easy as possible for people to host street parties during that weekend.

In the letter signed by communities and local government secretary Sajid Javid and Jo Cox’s widower Brendan Cox, it reads: “It is important that local authorities avoid any unnecessary red tape and bureaucracy to enable residents to hold their own events.

“No group should be put off from marking the occasion because they are worried about the costs of insurance or licences.”

Anyone wishing to organise a street party should contact Kenilworth Town Council at least four weeks in advance, and can visit the Government’s website to download an application form.