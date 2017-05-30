Market to support fundraising appeal for Warwick’s new birthing unit

An award-winning market will be taking place to support a fundraising appeal for a new birthing unit at Warwick Hospital.

The mum2mum market is where mums can sell their nearly-new baby and children’s goods to other mums in the community.

The market will be hosted in the Chase Meadow community centre and will also help raise money towards a new birthing unit at Warwick Hospital.

Amy To, who runs the mum2mum franchise in south Warwickshire, said: “We are delighted to be supporting South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust to raise money for their brand new midwife-led birthing unit which will be built in Warwick in 2018.”

The Trust’s fundraising campaign, the Birth and Babies appeal, is aiming raise £200,000 to furnish the new birthing unit and provide additional equipment such as birthing pools and special baby cribs.

Volunteers from the Trust will be running the refreshment area at the market and stall holders will also have the opportunity to donate any unsold items to the Trust.

Amy said: “We really want to bring the community together so do come along and join in the fundraising. We will also be holding a raffle in aid of the Trust and there is already a line-up of fantastic prizes to be won including tickets to Warwick Castle.”

If any local businesses would like to donate a prize for the raffle they should contact warks@mum2mummarket.co.uk. To book a stall go to http://www.mum2mummarket.co.uk/book-a-stall.html.

Entry to the market is £2 but entry will be free for children and to everyone after 4pm.

There is also two-for-one entry available from the website, http://www.mum2mummarket.co.uk/.

Free goody bags will also be given to the first 100 attendees on the day

The market takes place on July 2 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.