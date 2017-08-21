Man suffers facial bruising after unprovoked assault in Leamington

An 18-year-old man suffered facial bruising after an unprovoked assault by three men in Leamington last week.

The incident took place around 1.15am by the Shell garage in Clarendon Avenue on Friday August 18.

It is reported that a group of three men had approached the victim and his girlfriend as they were sitting outside the garage.

A verbal altercation broke out and the victim was assaulted and knocked to the floor. Whilst on the floor he was assaulted a second time, before fleeing the scene with his girlfriend towards Leicester Street.

He received facial bruising and was treated at home.

The first suspect is described as a white man, aged early 20s, around 5 feet 8 inches in height, of a large build with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The second suspect is described as a white man, aged late 20s, medium build and also had short brown hair. He had been wearing a navy blue tracksuit.

And the third was described as a white man, wearing a hooded top and riding a black bike.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen for anyone who saw the assault, who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 157 of August 18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.