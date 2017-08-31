Man sentenced for armed robbery in Warwick

A man who robbed a Warwick shop in July has been jailed for more than six years.

On the afternoon of Friday, July 28, Phillip Mark Tedstone, aged 53 and of no fixed abode, went into Warwick Lighting on Smith Street, armed with an imitation firearm.

He forced a woman to open the till before leaving with a quantity of cash.

Investigating officers were able to place Tedstone in the area at the time of the offence and he was arrested four days later in Warwick .

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court today (Thursday 31 August) Tedstone pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison.

Detective Constable Tim O’Mahoney said: “This was a terrifying incident for the woman involved and the length of sentence reflects the severity of the offence.”