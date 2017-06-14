Man jailed for six years for manslaughter of Robert Bavington in Leamington

A man whose punch felled a man outside a bar in Leamington, causing him to suffer a fatal head injury, has been jailed for six years.

Vijay James Masih, 31, of Brook Road, Willenhall, threw a single punch at Robert Bavington outside Moo Bar on Russell Street in Leamington at around 1.20am on Sunday, April 10, 2016.

Robert Bavington NNL-170806-085436001

He fell to the ground hitting his head and was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Masih denied the charge but was found guilty by unanimous verdict today (Wednesday) following a week long trial at Warwick Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Barry of Warwickshire Police, said: “Robert Bavington was a young man of fine character with his life very much ahead of him.

“His death was not the result of an unfortunate event such as a car accident or life-long illness but because of a senseless act of one individual with no real meaning or justification. Robert had done nothing wrong.

“His loss in such tragic circumstances has caused untold misery to his family and friends with many lives turned upside down.

“The sentence handed to the defendant will not bring Robert back or take away the trauma, pain and suffering caused but I hope they will be able to take comfort from the fact Masih will be behind bars and will not be able to cause harm to another family.

“One fact that was never disputed in this case was that Masih had punched Robert, however the challenge for our investigation was that there was no motive.

“Robert’s death serves to remind us that one punch can have devastating consequences and ultimately - as in this case - can kill.

“I’d urge anyone on a night out to know their limits and do everything they can to ensure a safe and enjoyable evening is had without it ending in tragedy.”