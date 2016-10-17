Man escapes injury after his car ends up in bushes in Bishops Itchington crash

A sixty-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his car in Gaydon Road near Bishops Itchington on Sunday morning (October 16).

At around 11am, his car left the road on a bend and went backwards into the bushes on its side.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were able to release the man from his car.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Astonishingly, the driver was walking about when ambulance staff arrived.

“Although he had a few aches he didn’t want to go to hospital.”