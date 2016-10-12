Man dies after falling 10 foot down lift shaft in Warwick

A man has died after falling down a lift shaft in Warwick yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Haywood Road yesterday afternoon after reports that a man had fallen down a lift shaft.

Paramedics said they attended a scene at Telent Technology Services.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We were called at 1.27pm to report a man was found at the bottom of a lift shaft.

“We sent out paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a trauma doctor on board.

“We extracted the man from the lift shaft and crews carried out advanced life support at the scene but unfortunately his injuries were too serious and was confirmed dead at the scene at 2.25pm.”

A spokeswoman for Warwickshire Police, said: “Shortly after 1.30pm yesterday, we were called to business premises in Haywood Road, Warwick where it was reported that a man had fallen down a shaft.

“The man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

“Investigations are under way to establish the facts around the incident but these are at an early stage and we cannot confirm any further details.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”