Man charged with firearms offence following incident in Leamington

A man has been charged with a firearms offence after an incident in Dormer Place by the Pump Room Gardens yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

Marvin James Parnell, 41 and of no fixed abode but formerly of Leamington, has been charged with: making use/attempting to make use of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest contrary to section 17(1) of and schedule 6 of the firearms act 1968 and possession of a controlled drug namely class A - tested - cocaine.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court in Leamington this morning (Thursday November 2).