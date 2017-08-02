Man beaten unconscious during violent mugging on Leamington canal towpath

A man was beaten unconscious and lost a number of teeth during a violent mugging on a canal towpath in Leamington.

The incident is reported to have happened on Friday 21 July on the canal towpath between Tachbrook Road and McDonalds in Queensway.

The victim, a man in his 50s, is believed to have been approached by two men and hit on the head several times, knocking him unconscious. His cash was taken by the two men.

The man suffered cuts and bruising to his face and lost a number of teeth as a result. He reported the attack to the police a week later.

The offenders have been described as two Asian men, both of medium build and wearing dark clothing.

Although the exact time of the incident is unknown, the victim recalls being found by a passing woman and officers are appealing for her to contact them.

Anyone who remembers helping a man on the towpath or witnessed anyone behaving suspiciously in the area should contact police on 101 and quote incident number 88 of July 28.