Man arrested in Leamington in connection with attempted robbery at railway station

A man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at Yate railway station has been arrested in Leamington, British Transport Police have said.

Paul Mott, 21 and of no fixed address, was wanted on court warrant after failing to appear at Bristol Crown Court on December 13.

He was detained by officers on Tuesday and later appeared before the same court, where he was remanded into custody.

Mott is accused of trying to steal a car from a couple in the station car park on January 7 2015 and is next due before Bristol Crown Court on May 24.

Damien Tustain, 33 of Barton Crescent, Leamington, was jailed for three-and-a-half years last month for his part in the attempted robbery.