Man arrested after police pursuit in Kenilworth

A man has been arrested after a police pursuit in Kenilworth yesterday evening (Sunday June 18).
Officers from Operation Patrol Unit Warwickshire were sent to the scene after a vehicle was seen behaving suspiciously in Farmer Ward Road.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “The vehicle is reported to have failed to stop for police.
“A 56 year-old man from Birmingham was later arrested on Glasshouse Lane. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of intent to supply class A drugs.
“He remains in police custody and the investigation is still on-going.”
Anyone with any further information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 366 of June 18.
Almost Done!
Registering with Kenilworth Weekly News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.