Man arrested after police chase through South Warwickshire

A man has been arrested after a police chase through South Warwickshire yesterday (Sunday).

Shortly before 5pm a resident of Cherington, south of Shipston on Stour, called the police to report a suspicious male in the village.

Officers attended and with help from the police dog a male was located who ran to a nearby Ford Focus.

A pursuit of this vehicle then took place through Shipston and Wellesbourne with assistance from the Operational Policing Unit (OPU) and a Helicopter from NPAS Birmingham.

The Ford Focus was then stopped in Barford when an officer deployed a stinger device to deflate all four tyres.

A residential property in Cherington was later found to have been burgled.

A 33-year-old man from Nottingham has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving whilst over the legal cannabis limit.

He was in custody at Leamington police station this morning as enquiries were continuing.