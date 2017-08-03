Man arrested after armed robbery at Kenilworth shop

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a shop in Kenilworth last night (Wednesday August 2).

The incident occurred at just after 10.05pm at One Stop in Albion Street. Two men entered the store with knives and demanded money from the till.

The men left with cash and fled in a waiting vehicle. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A 26-year-old man from Leamington was later arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police with their enquires is urged to contact DS Collette O’Keefe on 101 and quote incident 423 of August 2.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.