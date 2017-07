The main building at Kenilworth Station is starting to take shape after its steel framework has been erected.

Other work completed recently includes the laying of the foundations for stairs at platforms one and two, and precast slabs have also been put down for both platforms.

The station is set to open in December, and wil lrun an hourly shuttle service between Coventry and Leamington. The project is estimated to cost £13.6 million after a recent rise in costs.