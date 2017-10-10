Made in Leamington exhibition to take place at town hall this weekend

Designers and makers from in and around Leamington will display their work in an exhibition which takes place at the Town Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

The Made in Leamington Exhibition, which runs from 11am to 5pm on both days, is now in its seventh year.

The event will include a wide range of work from jewellery,ceramics and textiles to fine furniture.

The vintage cafe will be selling drinks and cakes.

The event can be found on Facebook. by searching for Made in Leamington.