M40 section re-opened after lengthy closure due to fatal accident

Police reopened the section of the M40 between Gaydon and Banbury which was closed from this morning following a fatal accident involving three lorries.

OPU WArwickshire, a Warwickshire Police twitter account, has tweeted to say the area between Junction 11 to 12 is now open.

The collision happened near Burton Dassett at about 2.30am and involved three lorries.

The driver of one of the lorries died at the scene.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene along with crews from South Central Ambulance Service, police and fire.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sadly nothing could be done to save the driver of one lorry, a man, and he was confirmed dead on scene.

“A second lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was out of his vehicle upon emergency services arrival and, upon assessment by ambulance staff was found to have sustained minor arm injuries and neck pain. He was given treatment by ambulance staff before being discharged on scene.

“A third patient with minor injuries was treated by our South Central colleagues.”

Investigating officers from Warwickshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven before the collision occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force’s collision line on 01926 415415 quoting incident 19 of 23 May.

The M40 northbound is still closed between junctions 11 and 12 northbound, and is expected to remain closed for at least the next few hours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to follow diversions put in place by Highways England.