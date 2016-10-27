M&S opens pop-up Christmas shop in Leamington

Marks and Spencer has opened a Christmas pop-up shop at the Upper Mall of the Royal priors shopping centre in Leamington.

The shop has opened where New Look used to be before it moved across to the former USC unit.

A Marks and Spencer spokeswoman said: “This Christmas we’re focused on making every moment special for our customers. To help ensure we bring customers in Leamington the very best M&S’s Christmas products we’re pleased to be running a pop-up shop alongside our main store.

“The pop-up shop will be selling the very best M&S products including festive food, a range of clothing, toys and Christmas essentials.”

The store will be open until January.