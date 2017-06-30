Luxury Leamington retirement village expansion plans get go ahead

Plans to build luxury retirement apartments on the site of a former Leamington care home have been approved.

Warwick District Council granted planning permission for Audley Retirement to build 24 new apartments and two cottages for over 55s on the old Homewood site in Kenilworth Road, adjacent to its existing village at Binswood Hall.

Nick Sanderson, Audley’s chief executive officer, said: “Since welcoming its first owners back in 2013, Audley Binswood has become a key part of the local area and we are looking forward to growing the village further with the addition of extra properties.

“Our exemplary record in securing planning permission comes from our commitment to working closely with the local community and stakeholders, and we intend to continue with this approach as construction begins.”

There were 17 objections to the plans, which mainly included issues surrounding the development’s close proximity to Arnold Lodge School in Kenilworth Road.

Jonathan Hall, who was the headteacher of Arnold Lodge for 30 years, also wrote to the Courier last week to say that, while he had no objection to the expansion in principle as the Homewood premises is “in a poor state of repair and needs urgent renovation” he did raise concerns that none of the new apartments would be used for social housing.

He added: “If Audley is to be more than a money-making machine it needs to give something back to Leamington by helping the deprived and underprivileged in our local community.”