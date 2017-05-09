Long-time Kenilworth charity collector receives her British Empire Medal

A long-time charity collector from Kenilworth has now received her British Empire Medal after being named in the New Year’s Honours list in January.

Margaret Kite, of Hermitage Way, has been helping a variety of charities collect funds for 26 years, including Marie Curie, Myton Hospices, Waverley Day Centre, the Royal British Legion and Dogs Trust.

She received the medal at a ceremony in Old Shire Hall in Warwick on Wednesday May 3, and was given her medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Timothy Cox.

Margaret said she was ‘shaking like the clappers’ before she got her medal, but she said the day was ‘absolutely brilliant.’

She added: “It was a big, big honour for me, and it was a thoroughly enjoyable day.

“I’ve got so many people to thank, especially all the people who have driven me here, there and everywhere. I’m surrounded by wonderful people.”

Margaret is set to attend a royal garden party on Tuesday May 16, and has said she is really looking forward to the day.