Long-time Kenilworth charity collector has ‘fabulous’ day at Buckingham Palace

A long-time Kenilworth charity collector enjoyed a ‘fabulous’ day at Buckingham Palace after she received a British Empire Medal.

Margaret Kite, 85, of Hermitage Way, went to the palace for a garden party on Tuesday May 16. She was generously driven there and back for free by Kenilworth firm Brookline Cars.

She said: “It was absolutely fabulous, it really was a once in a lifetime experience. And we were very lucky with the weather too.

“There were about 6,500 others there, it was unbelievable. I met quite a few different people and I did see the Queen but it was from quite a distance.

“The day was something I had never expected would happen to me. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Margaret has been collecting for several charities collect funds for 26 years, including Marie Curie, Myton Hospices, Waverley Day Centre, the Royal British Legion and Dogs Trust.

Margaret with her British Empire Medal

She found out she had won her medal in November last year, and was presented with the medal at a ceremony in Old Shire Hall in Warwick on Wednesday May 3 by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Timothy Cox.