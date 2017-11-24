Lockwoods in Leamington celebrates double national awards success

A family-run ski and outdoor clothing store is celebrating after collecting two national awards at a glittering ceremony in London.

Lockwoods, which is based in Rugby Road, Leamington, picked up the best clothing retailer and best equipment retailer accolades at the Ski Club of Great Britain industry awards, held at the Bluebird Cafe in Chelsea.

The awards represent a seal of approval from customers, Ski Club members and partners in the ski industry, who voted for Lockwoods as part of a national survey of around 30,000 people.

The judges commended Lockwoods on delivering excellent customer service and the loyalty of its customers.

Lockwoods was established 41 years ago and is run by a third generation of the Grainger family.

Directors Nigel Grainger, sister Maxine, along with Nigel’s daughter Hayley and Maxine’s son Oliver, all work in the company.

Lockwoods started as a camping and caravanning store before evolving into skiing, and specialises in boot fitting for skiers and walkers.

Customers have travelled to Leamington from across Europe to take advantage of the staff’s expertise.

Nigel said: “We are extremely proud to have been recognised with these two awards.”

Visit www.lockwoods.com to learn more.