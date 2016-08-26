Witnesses needed after car fire in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was found on fire in Leamington this week.
At approximately 1.25am on Tuesday August 16, a grey Peugeot was set on fire on a driveway in Stirling Avenue.
A Toyota Landcruiser parked next to the Peugeot also sustained fire damage and a smashed rear window.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 13 of 16 August 2016.
