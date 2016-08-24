The Dictum of Kenilworth is coming home

Town Mayor Richard Davies, Town Clerk Maggie Field and Warwick District Council Business Support and Events Officer Paul Garrison with the Dictum.

Historic document the Dictum of Kenilworth will be making an appearance at Saturday’s free siege event in Abbey Fields.

The Dictum, the terms of surrender, was drawn up and read out to the rebels in the castle in October 1266.

It allowed them to leave the castle unharmed and allow the rebellious Barons to buy back their lands, albeit at a very high price.

Although they did not surrender right away, the rebels were forced to in December after disease set in.

The copy, obtained from the National Archives, is planned to be taken round primary and secondary schools in Kenilworth and then displayed in Kenilworth Library.

