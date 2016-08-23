Nominations about to open for The Worthies 2017

Nominations are about to open for next year’s Worthies awards following this year’s successful ceremony.

The awards aim to recognise Kenilworth’s people, businesses and organisations that make the town what it is.

And people will be able to nominate who they think deserves one from Thursday September 1.

Chair of Kenilworth Chamber of Trade Seanna Holland said: “It will be a similar format to last year - if it’s not broken, why fix it?

“We’re keeping nominations open for longer and making the application form more straightforward.”

Categories are as follows: Business of the Year (Turnover over £100k), Small Business of the Year (Turnover under £100k), Business Person of the Year, Pub of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Sports Team of the Year, Organisation of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year (under 25).

Anyone wishing to nominate a person or group should visit kenilworthchamber.co.uk and fill in the form online, or should print it off and hand the completed form into the Holiday Inn.

Nominations should include why that particular group or person deserves a Worthie and what they have contributed to Kenilworth.

The window to get nominations in closes on Thursday December 1.

The public vote to narrow each category down to three finalists will start as soon as nominations close, and the voting window will close on Tuesday January 31.

Once the final three in each category have been decided after votes have been counted, judging will begin in March 2017 with the ceremony held at the Woodside Hotel in May.