New Special Constables fighting crime in south Warwickshire

A new team of voluntary Special Constables have been dispatched in the south of the county by Warwickshire Police in an effort to combat crime.

The team, which started work on Thursday September 1, addresses burglary, vehicle theft, drugs offences, rural crime and other local priorities in Leamington, Kenilworth, Warwick, and Southam, among other areas of South Warwickshire.

The officers will be carrying out proactive operations, patrols and events as well as promoting crime prevention and awareness.

Martin Jelley, Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police, said: “Special Constables are an important part of our workforce and are members of the community who give up their own time in order to support policing in Warwickshire.

“The Special Constables who make up the team will be a visible and accessible presence, providing reassurance, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, and the harm these cause to local people and businesses.

“The team will also deliver prevention and early intervention activities in partnership with stakeholders, schools and other community partners”.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “I’m delighted to see the introduction of the Special Constables to communities in South Warwickshire.

“The Special Constabulary plays an important role in assisting regular officers and PCSOs provide highly-visible policing in our communities.

“This new team will help to ensure that the Safer Neighbourhood Teams can be even more effective at tackling the issues that matter to local people, preventing crime and protecting the vulnerable. I will monitor their progress with interest.”

Acting Special Sergeant Sam Slemensek said: “The SPT is a very exciting opportunity for the Special Constabulary and Warwickshire Police.

“For me this gets to the heart of protecting our communities from harm by having a specific, proactive team with clear objectives that keeps the public safe and prevents crime.