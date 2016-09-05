Myton Hospices to launch Make a Will Week

A local charity is encouraging people to write or update their wills and make a donation at the same time.

Myton Hospices’ ‘Make a Will Week’ will run from Monday October 3 to Friday October 7, and will feature solicitors giving up their time for free in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

One of the solicitors taking part in this year’s campaign is Blythe Liggins in Leamington.

Donna Bothamley, Head of Wills and Probate at Blythe Liggins, said: “We have a long association with The Myton Hospices and are delighted to be supporting them.

“They do a fantastic job in providing free-of-charge care for thousands of patients and their families at their hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry.

Hannah Morris, Partnerships Manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “By taking part in Make a Will Week people can put their affairs in order and help us raise the vital funds we need to continue supporting our patients and their loved ones.

“It will not only be making a difference to people’s lives but also the lives of our patients and their loved ones.”

Anyone who would like more information about Make a Will Week or to find out how to take part should visit www.mytonhospice.org/MAWW.

Please be sure to make your appointments between Monday October 3 and Friday October 7.