Leamington murder attempt update: man charged and named

Warwickshire police have charged Daniel William Bourke, 45, of Newland Road, Leamington, with attempted murder after an incident in the town on Friday.

Police were called to the incident at 5.52pm where they discovered a woman in her 30s with stab wounds to her neck, back and abdomen.

The woman, who is also from Leamington, was taken to hospital where her condition is critical but stable.

Mr Bourke will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 29 August).