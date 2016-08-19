‘Fiesta’ coming to Abbey Fields at end of Kenilworth Arts Festival

A free open-air event incorporating music, theatre and workshops is coming to Abbey Fields at the end of the inaugural Kenilworth Arts Festival.

The event, entitled Fiesta, takes place on Sunday September 18 from 11.30am to 6pm in the open space.

The music maze

It will feature live music from a variety of groups, including folk-rockers Winter Mountain, indie group New Desert Blues, jazz from Swing From Paris, Leamington singer-songwriter Shanade and the Coventry-based Mustard & Blood Collective.

Also appearing during the day will be theatre company The Fabularium, which is made up of acrobats, storytellers, musicians and puppeteers.

The group will be performing a new piece of outdoor theatre for family audiences called ‘Reynard the Fox’, which will be performed upon a traditional wooden cart.

Alongside the musical and theatrical acts will be interactive workshops for people of all ages.

Leamington singer-songwriter Shanade

Amongst these will be a storytelling den inside a bell tent held by Kenilworth Books.

There will also be a ‘music maze’, improvised theatre workshops, dance workshops, the popular ‘Poetry Jukebox’, a baby sensory area and a collection of stalls offering free craft-based activities.

Warwick Arts Centre will be offering a number of family-friendly craft activities inspired by The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Stick Man, which visit the Arts Centre in October and December.

Compton Verney Art Gallery will be offering a series of light-based activities, including kaleidoscope making.

The New Desert Blues

Also hosting activities will be groups such as Woodland Beasties, Brambles Explorers, Little Sunflowers, Mini Mandarins and Ginger.

Plenty of food and drink will be available on the day, including street food, local produce, real ales, prosecco and wine. Arts and crafts will also be on sale.

Sarah McCaffrey, one of the organisers of Fiesta, said: “As a mum and someone with a keen interest in the arts, I am delighted that with the help of the artists and companies we have been able to make all activities free and accessible to all.”

Fiesta is the final event of the festival, which runs from Monday September 12 to Sunday September 18 at various locations in Kenilworth.

The Fabularium performing 'Reynard the Fox'

The programme includes music, poetry readings, talks and workshops featuring award-winning artists.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the earlier events should visit kenilworthartsfestival.co.uk, or into Kenilworth Books or Ginger Property in Balsall Common.